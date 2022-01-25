Taylor Swift slams Blur's frontman songwriting claims
Taylor Swift fired back at the frontman of the band Blur after claims were made that she doesn't write her own songs for writing with co-writers. Blur's Damon Albarn later apologized and said his remarks were "taken out of context."Jan. 25, 2022
