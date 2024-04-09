IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Teacher makes good on decades-old promise to watch eclipse with former students
Teacher makes good on decades-old promise to watch eclipse with former students

A science teacher from Rochester, New York, made good on his decades-old promise to watch the total solar eclipse in 2024 with his students. More than 100 of Mr. Moriarity’s former students gathered with to watch the cosmic event upstate. April 9, 2024

