Teachers struggle as debate continues over teaching race during Black History Month
04:34
An Indiana school counselor is receiving criticism online after he sent out a memo to parents allowing them to opt their child out of Black History Month lessons. NBC News’ Maura Barrett reports on how some teachers are thinking of quitting due to states restricting what they can and cannot teach.Feb. 18, 2022
