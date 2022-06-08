IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Team USA gymnasts file claims for alleged mishandling of Larry Nassar sex abuse case

    03:59
  • UP NEXT

    FBI seizes electronic data of retired general at center of Qatar lobbying investigation

    02:05

  • U.K. prosecutors authorize assault charges against Harvey Weinstein

    01:59

  • Larry Nassar victims seek $1 billion from FBI

    00:30

  • 10-year-old girl charged in shooting death of Orlando woman

    01:43

  • Family sues Meta over preteen girl’s 'addictive' use of Instagram

    11:17

  • New Orleans police see rise in 'stunt driving' incidents

    02:00

  • 12-year-old allegedly robs Michigan gas station clerk at gunpoint

    02:02

  • 10 year-old girl allegedly shot and killed Orlando woman

    01:33

  • Principal Recovery Network helps schools recover after experiencing gun violence

    04:21

  • Florida mother charged after 2-year-old fatally shoots father in back

    01:40

  • New body camera video shows Arizona man pleading officers for help before drowning

    02:43

  • Body of lawyer Alex Murdaugh's former housekeeper will be exhumed

    03:02

  • Escaped Texas inmate shot by police after allegedly killing five people

    02:28

  • Texas man 'mad at his girl' destroys ancient art worth $5.2 million

    01:41

  • Michael Avenatti sentenced for stealing from Stormy Daniels

    00:21

  • Escaped inmate allegedly murdered 5 before being killed by police

    02:03

  • Manhunt for escaped Texas inmate ends with his death after shootout

    01:02

  • Three killed, including gunman, in shooting outside Iowa church

    01:10

  • Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect pleads not guilty at arraignment

    03:48

NBC News NOW

Team USA gymnasts file claims for alleged mishandling of Larry Nassar sex abuse case

03:59

A group representing 90 women including some of the biggest names in U.S. Olympic gymnastics is filing federal tort claims against the FBI for the alleged mishandling of the Larry Nassar investigation. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez explains how the recent legal action was months in the making. June 8, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Team USA gymnasts file claims for alleged mishandling of Larry Nassar sex abuse case

    03:59
  • UP NEXT

    FBI seizes electronic data of retired general at center of Qatar lobbying investigation

    02:05

  • U.K. prosecutors authorize assault charges against Harvey Weinstein

    01:59

  • Larry Nassar victims seek $1 billion from FBI

    00:30

  • 10-year-old girl charged in shooting death of Orlando woman

    01:43

  • Family sues Meta over preteen girl’s 'addictive' use of Instagram

    11:17

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All