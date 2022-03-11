IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Technical malfunction leads to Indian missile launch into Pakistan

00:24

India said it accidentally fired a missile into Pakistan due to a “technical malfunction” during routine maintenance. In response, Pakistan warned India “to be mindful of the unpleasant consequences of such negligence."March 11, 2022

