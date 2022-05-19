IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Pharma bro' Martin Shkreli released early from prison

    00:23

  • Amber Heard's sister takes the stand in the $50 million defamation trial

    03:25

  • Texas toddler's huge burger order goes viral

    01:29

  • Migration surges at the U.S.-Mexico border days before presumed end of Title 42

    02:55

  • Telemedicine helping international doctors treat wounded children in Ukraine

    03:12
  • Now Playing

    Teen killed after 10-foot deep sand hole collapses at New Jersey beach

    03:00
  • UP NEXT

    Experts question why New York's red flag law didn't prevent the Buffalo shooting

    02:18

  • Biden announces plans to lift some Trump-era restrictions on Cuba

    03:18

  • Heard faces a barrage of questioning from Depp's legal team in defamation trial

    03:44

  • Dallas police arrest suspect in Asian-owned hair salon shooting 

    02:03

  • Former New York student's story goes viral on Instagram, helping fund debate league

    01:49

  • Mother of Buffalo shooting survivor speaks out: 'He came into my community with hate'

    03:07

  • Amber Heard faces first day of cross examination in defamation trial

    03:32

  • Remembering those lost in Buffalo shooting

    01:59

  • Texas manhunt continues for convicted murderer who escaped from transport bus 

    02:06

  • Biden announces plans to reverse Trump-era restrictions on Cuba

    00:24

  • Prison book bans make access to reading difficult for inmates

    04:21

  • WNBA player Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended one month

    02:51

  • At least 11 dead after boat of migrants capsized off Puerto Rico coast

    02:11

  • Violence erupts at funeral for Palestinian journalist killed covering Israeli military raid

    02:41

NBC News NOW

Teen killed after 10-foot deep sand hole collapses at New Jersey beach

03:00

A teenage boy died after being trapped by a 10-foot deep sand hole that collapsed at a New Jersey beach. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson explains how this kind of accident is dangerous and common after a similar death occurred in Utah, three days later. May 19, 2022

  • 'Pharma bro' Martin Shkreli released early from prison

    00:23

  • Amber Heard's sister takes the stand in the $50 million defamation trial

    03:25

  • Texas toddler's huge burger order goes viral

    01:29

  • Migration surges at the U.S.-Mexico border days before presumed end of Title 42

    02:55

  • Telemedicine helping international doctors treat wounded children in Ukraine

    03:12
  • Now Playing

    Teen killed after 10-foot deep sand hole collapses at New Jersey beach

    03:00

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All