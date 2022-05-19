Teen killed after 10-foot deep sand hole collapses at New Jersey beach

'Pharma bro' Martin Shkreli released early from prison00:23
Amber Heard's sister takes the stand in the $50 million defamation trial03:25
Texas toddler's huge burger order goes viral01:29
Migration surges at the U.S.-Mexico border days before presumed end of Title 4202:55
Telemedicine helping international doctors treat wounded children in Ukraine03:12
- Now Playing
Teen killed after 10-foot deep sand hole collapses at New Jersey beach03:00
- UP NEXT
Experts question why New York's red flag law didn't prevent the Buffalo shooting02:18
Biden announces plans to lift some Trump-era restrictions on Cuba03:18
Heard faces a barrage of questioning from Depp's legal team in defamation trial03:44
Dallas police arrest suspect in Asian-owned hair salon shooting02:03
Former New York student's story goes viral on Instagram, helping fund debate league01:49
Mother of Buffalo shooting survivor speaks out: 'He came into my community with hate'03:07
Amber Heard faces first day of cross examination in defamation trial03:32
Remembering those lost in Buffalo shooting01:59
Texas manhunt continues for convicted murderer who escaped from transport bus02:06
Biden announces plans to reverse Trump-era restrictions on Cuba00:24
Prison book bans make access to reading difficult for inmates04:21
WNBA player Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended one month02:51
At least 11 dead after boat of migrants capsized off Puerto Rico coast02:11
Violence erupts at funeral for Palestinian journalist killed covering Israeli military raid02:41
'Pharma bro' Martin Shkreli released early from prison00:23
Amber Heard's sister takes the stand in the $50 million defamation trial03:25
Texas toddler's huge burger order goes viral01:29
Migration surges at the U.S.-Mexico border days before presumed end of Title 4202:55
Telemedicine helping international doctors treat wounded children in Ukraine03:12
- Now Playing
Teen killed after 10-foot deep sand hole collapses at New Jersey beach03:00
Play All