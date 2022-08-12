IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Teenage LA fire department cadet saves 79-year-old man's life

02:02

A teenage firefighter-in-training saved a man’s life by performing critical CPR following a horrific car crash in Los Angeles. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the story of how the teenager was honored by the man’s family and the local fire department. Aug. 12, 2022

