We are facing a serious mental health crisis with teens under pressure like never before. In this NBC News Now Special we provide insight beyond the statistics by examining the causes of this crisis, what role social media is playing and what can be done to help young people. In “Teens Under Pressure: Mental Health & Social Media”, Savannah Sellers talks to a group of teens from Fairfax County, Virginia and speaks with the Education Secretary and Surgeon General who says, “youth mental health is a full-blown crisis in our country right now” and that better enforcement of social media age restrictions is needed.March 17, 2023