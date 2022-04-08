IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Judge strikes down policy banning employment of service members with HIV

    03:04

  • Ukrainian family describes ‘horrific’ destruction of Borodyanka

    03:42

  • Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years following Chris Rock slap

    03:04

  • Prosecutors argue two men charged with posing as federal agents were 'serious threat'

    03:30

  • Is suspending Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council enough?

    04:28

  • How Ukrainian teachers are coping with the war in Ukraine

    05:25

  • New York AG asks judge to hold former President Trump in civil contempt

    03:56

  • Humanitarian aid workers struggle to get food, supplies to northern Ukrainian towns

    03:16

  • Turkey to move trial for suspects accused in killing of journalist to Saudi Arabia

    03:29

  • Russian woman helps over 200 Ukrainians find refuge across Budapest 

    03:20

  • Watch: Video shows citizens beat man on Los Angeles street for alleged dog abuse 

    02:51

  • Senate confirms Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

    10:57

  • At least 2 people killed, several more injured in Tel Aviv shooting

    00:27

  • Texas teacher faces losing job after fighting for gay pride symbols

    02:58

  • Why Republicans want campaign cash Trump is sitting on for midterms

    02:42

  • New York man who moved into daughter's dorm convicted of sex trafficking, extortion 

    07:25

  • Six state attorneys general warn NFL about treatment of female workers

    04:28

  • Senate votes to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

    02:41

  • What is Axos? The bank funding Trump’s loans

    02:05

  • New study describes ‘moral injury’ faced by health care workers early in pandemic

    02:24

NBC News NOW

Telemedicine fraud surges amid pandemic

04:04

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the rise of telemedicine has made it easier for crooks to identify potential patients to take advantage of. The Department of Justice says the alleged losses from criminal health care fraud schemes are in the billions.  April 8, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Judge strikes down policy banning employment of service members with HIV

    03:04

  • Ukrainian family describes ‘horrific’ destruction of Borodyanka

    03:42

  • Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years following Chris Rock slap

    03:04

  • Prosecutors argue two men charged with posing as federal agents were 'serious threat'

    03:30

  • Is suspending Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council enough?

    04:28

  • How Ukrainian teachers are coping with the war in Ukraine

    05:25

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All