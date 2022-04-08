Telemedicine fraud surges amid pandemic

- UP NEXT
Judge strikes down policy banning employment of service members with HIV03:04
Ukrainian family describes ‘horrific’ destruction of Borodyanka03:42
Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years following Chris Rock slap03:04
Prosecutors argue two men charged with posing as federal agents were 'serious threat'03:30
Is suspending Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council enough?04:28
How Ukrainian teachers are coping with the war in Ukraine05:25
New York AG asks judge to hold former President Trump in civil contempt03:56
Humanitarian aid workers struggle to get food, supplies to northern Ukrainian towns03:16
Turkey to move trial for suspects accused in killing of journalist to Saudi Arabia03:29
Russian woman helps over 200 Ukrainians find refuge across Budapest03:20
Watch: Video shows citizens beat man on Los Angeles street for alleged dog abuse02:51
Senate confirms Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson10:57
At least 2 people killed, several more injured in Tel Aviv shooting00:27
Texas teacher faces losing job after fighting for gay pride symbols02:58
Why Republicans want campaign cash Trump is sitting on for midterms02:42
New York man who moved into daughter's dorm convicted of sex trafficking, extortion07:25
Six state attorneys general warn NFL about treatment of female workers04:28
Senate votes to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court02:41
What is Axos? The bank funding Trump’s loans02:05
New study describes ‘moral injury’ faced by health care workers early in pandemic02:24
