IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Temporary migrant housing opens in NYC amid criticism

    01:57
  • UP NEXT

    New York erects tent city to house migrants

    02:16

  • Border towns struggling with record-breaking migrant crossings

    01:59

  • Biden administration announces new measures to control migration from Venezuela

    03:30

  • What's next for Dreamers after court says there was no legal authority to create DACA program

    03:22

  • NYC sets up new tent camp for migrant crisis

    01:45

  • Migrants caught in political battle as cities struggle to house them

    02:03

  • NYC Mayor Adams declares state of emergency over migrant crisis

    03:12

  • NYC Mayor Adams declares state of emergency over migrant surge

    00:51

  • Detainee shot to death at Texas Border Patrol station

    00:58

  • New York City decision to construct temporary shelter for migrants in flood-prone parking lot met with criticism

    04:07

  • 'We need more people': Migration declines worsen worker shortages, inflation

    02:10

  • Democratic El Paso mayor sending thousands of migrants by bus to major cities

    01:53

  • Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard file class action lawsuit against Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis

    01:27

  • Investigation launched into DeSantis' flights carrying migrants

    02:08

  • How are small towns bracing for large migrant influxes?

    01:48

  • Buses from Texas arrive at New York’s Port Authority carrying migrants

    02:36

  • Biden condemns DeSantis for shipping migrants out of Florida

    02:09

  • NYC opens asylum resource center to help incoming migrants

    02:23

  • Martha's Vineyard residents volunteer to help as stranded migrants are moved to Cape Cod base

    03:09

NBC News NOW

Temporary migrant housing opens in NYC amid criticism

01:57

A migrant tent camp opened in New York City days after Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency amid the influx of thousands of migrants sent from Texas and Florida. NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk reports. Oct. 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Temporary migrant housing opens in NYC amid criticism

    01:57
  • UP NEXT

    New York erects tent city to house migrants

    02:16

  • Border towns struggling with record-breaking migrant crossings

    01:59

  • Biden administration announces new measures to control migration from Venezuela

    03:30

  • What's next for Dreamers after court says there was no legal authority to create DACA program

    03:22

  • NYC sets up new tent camp for migrant crisis

    01:45

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All