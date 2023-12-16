IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Temu files lawsuit against Shein over alleged 'mafia-style intimidation'

    02:51
  • UP NEXT

    Group of volunteers going against California law to help prevent overdoses

    03:34

  • Matthew Perry died from ‘acute effects of ketamine,’ autopsy reveals

    01:47

  • New bill recruits beauty salons to help victims of domestic violence

    04:47

  • Giuliani ordered to pay $148 million in Georgia election worker defamation case

    04:37

  • 4-month-old baby found safe in tree after Tennessee tornado

    01:42

  • Video shows LGBTQ women attacked on Miami street

    02:04

  • Hundreds sickened in outbreak traced to North Carolina sushi

    01:57

  • Eyewitness video shows a fierce fire after a small plane crashes in North Carolina

    00:36

  • Children of the opioid epidemic find healing at grief camp

    05:05

  • Baseball’s biggest star Shohei Ohtani signs $700 million deal with LA Dodgers

    01:31

  • Arizona town now the epicenter of border crisis

    02:02

  • Airlines and airports preparing for holiday travel rush

    01:48

  • This Connecticut Christmas tree farm has a holiday tailgate tradition

    03:52

  • Why some people are losing jobs over posts on Israel-Hamas war

    03:44

  • Idaho woman found alive four days after driving off cliff

    02:42

  • Tips on how to handle holiday season stress

    04:08

  • Massachusetts fertility doctor accused of impregnating patient with his own sperm

    01:27

  • 13-year-old accused of plotting mass shooting at Ohio synagogue

    01:11

  • Watch: Obama makes surprise visit to Chicago school to read Christmas story

    01:23

NBC News NOW

Temu files lawsuit against Shein over alleged 'mafia-style intimidation'

02:51

The online retailer Temu is suing fast-fashion brand Shein over alleged copyright concerns and "mafia-style intimidation" of suppliers. The lawsuit  also alleges that some suppliers that worked for both companies were detained in Shein's office for up to ten hours. Both companies are facing ongoing congressional investigations. Dec. 16, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Temu files lawsuit against Shein over alleged 'mafia-style intimidation'

    02:51
  • UP NEXT

    Group of volunteers going against California law to help prevent overdoses

    03:34

  • Matthew Perry died from ‘acute effects of ketamine,’ autopsy reveals

    01:47

  • New bill recruits beauty salons to help victims of domestic violence

    04:47

  • Giuliani ordered to pay $148 million in Georgia election worker defamation case

    04:37

  • 4-month-old baby found safe in tree after Tennessee tornado

    01:42
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All