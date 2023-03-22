Tensions ramp up as North Korea test-launches multiple cruise missiles

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
North Korea test-fired cruise missiles off its east coast in response to what Kim Jong Un sees as “growing aggression” from South Korea and its allies. NBC’s Josh Lederman reports from the middle of the action where he witnesses live fire exercises with artillery and Blackhawk helicopters. March 22, 2023

