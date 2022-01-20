IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Report finds retired Pope Benedict failed to act against abusive priests in Germany

    02:17

  • Fight over critical race theory shifts to 'curriculum transparency' debate

    03:22

  • Alec Baldwin hit with defamation lawsuit by family of Marine killed in Afghanistan

    03:13
  • Now Playing

    Tesla driver is first person to be charged in a fatal crash involving Autopilot

    02:45
  • UP NEXT

    Otto Warmbier's parents to receive over $240k from North Korea

    00:35

  • Economic, population boom in Washoe County, Nevada, fuels housing shortage

    03:23

  • How the volcanic eruption in Tonga could cause temporary cooling of Earth

    04:03

  • Doctor speaks about unexpectedly delivering baby on flight to Uganda

    04:35

  • Pennsylvania voters express concerns ahead of 2022 midterm elections

    04:48

  • Jury selection to begin in trial of three former officers charged in George Floyd’s death

    02:55

  • Biden vows ‘severe cost and significant harm’ if Russia invades Ukraine

    05:43

  • Biden faces low approvals rating following wide-ranging news conference

    04:41

  • Mattel honors Ida B. Wells in Barbie 'Inspiring Women Series’

    06:31

  • Women’s basketball trailblazer Lusia Harris passes at age 66

    02:20

  • U.S. seeing crime increase against working women

    03:30

  • Pressure is on for Covid test manufacturers to meet demand

    03:06

  • Supreme Court rejects Trump effort to block release of documents to Jan. 6 committee

    03:10

  • Kroger employee unions fight for a living wage

    04:51

  • Britney Spears says father took $6 million during conservatorship

    04:48

  • White House to distribute 400 million free N95 masks

    03:15

NBC News NOW

Tesla driver is first person to be charged in a fatal crash involving Autopilot

02:45

A Tesla driver was charged with vehicular manslaughter after he said his car was on Autopilot when it crashed into another vehicle and killed two people. NBC News' Jake Ward has the details on Tesla's response and what this could mean for future collisions. Jan. 20, 2022

  • Report finds retired Pope Benedict failed to act against abusive priests in Germany

    02:17

  • Fight over critical race theory shifts to 'curriculum transparency' debate

    03:22

  • Alec Baldwin hit with defamation lawsuit by family of Marine killed in Afghanistan

    03:13
  • Now Playing

    Tesla driver is first person to be charged in a fatal crash involving Autopilot

    02:45
  • UP NEXT

    Otto Warmbier's parents to receive over $240k from North Korea

    00:35

  • Economic, population boom in Washoe County, Nevada, fuels housing shortage

    03:23

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All