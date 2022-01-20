Tesla driver is first person to be charged in a fatal crash involving Autopilot
A Tesla driver was charged with vehicular manslaughter after he said his car was on Autopilot when it crashed into another vehicle and killed two people. NBC News' Jake Ward has the details on Tesla's response and what this could mean for future collisions. Jan. 20, 2022
