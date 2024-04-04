IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Tesla faces criticism over new Cybertruck tent
April 4, 202403:30
    Tesla faces criticism over new Cybertruck tent

NBC News NOW

Tesla faces criticism over new Cybertruck tent

03:30

Tesla is facing mixed reviews after the release of the new Cybertruck tent. Some consumers believe that the $3,000 product is different than what was initially advertised. April 4, 2024

