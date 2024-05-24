IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Tesla owner claims self-driving mode didn't detect a moving train ahead
May 24, 202404:32
    Tesla owner claims self-driving mode didn't detect a moving train ahead

Tesla owner claims self-driving mode didn't detect a moving train ahead

A Tesla owner says that his "self-driving" mode failed to detect a moving train ahead leading to an accident. Tech editor Ben Goggin talks to NBC News' Gadi Schwartz about Tesla's self-driving and what the owner had to say. May 24, 2024

    Tesla owner claims self-driving mode didn't detect a moving train ahead

