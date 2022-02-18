Tesla under federal investigation for 'phantom braking'
03:25
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is launching an investigation into more than 350 complaints of “phantom braking.” NBC News’ Hallie Jackson is joined by CNBC auto and airline industry reporter Phil Lebeau to discuss how the investigation is looking specifically into Tesla Model 3 and Model Y cars totaling over 400,000 vehicles. Feb. 18, 2022
