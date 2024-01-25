IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Testimony begins in case against Michigan school shooter's mother

    02:16
  • UP NEXT

Testimony begins in case against Michigan school shooter's mother

02:16

Jennifer Crumbley, whose son killed four students at a Michigan high school, is being charged with involuntary manslaughter charges. The judge in the case stressed to jurors that the prosecution needs to prove that the mother acted in a grossly negligent manner for conviction. Jan. 25, 2024

