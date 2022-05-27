IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Actor Kevin Spacey faces four counts of sexual assault in U.K.

    Testimony concludes in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial

    Other countries show how gun reform can drastically reduce mass shootings

  How minority communities are supporting each other after Uvalde shooting

  NRA pushes forward with Houston event in wake of Texas school shooting

  Weapons found on two Texas school campuses in wake of Uvalde massacre

  Aunt: Fourth grader smeared self with blood, played dead to survive shooting

  'How to Murder Your Husband' author convicted of murdering husband

  Johnny Depp testifies again, denies Amber Heard assault allegations

  'She was full of love': Texas shooting victim's father describes his daughter

  Depp says listening to Heard's testimony is 'ridiculous' and 'humiliating,' denies allegations

  Depp describes Heard allegedly hitting him during 2015 honeymoon on Orient Express

  Man kicked off California school campus strikes children with car

  Heard's defense team rests, Depp's attorneys calling rebuttal witnesses

  Jealousy may have been motive in alleged love triangle murder, police say

  Will Amber Heard's team call Johnny Depp to testify?

  Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial enters final week

  Lawsuit accusing Bill Cosby of sexual assault heads to trial

  Watch: Employees fight back in California jewelry store robbery

  Grant Williams' 1996 murder conviction overturned

Testimony concludes in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial

Amber Heard took to the stand again in the $50 million defamation trial brought on by ex-husband Johnny Depp. NBC News’ Steve Patterson reports on how Heard’s defense team called their last witnesses to rebut some of the claims previously made by Depp’s team. May 27, 2022

