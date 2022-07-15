IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Texas attorney general sues Biden administration over emergency abortion rule

02:16

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Biden administration for new guidance requiring doctors to offer abortions in the case of medical emergencies. Paxton argues the federal rule is unlawful and is an "attempt to use federal law to transform every emergency room in the country into a walk-in abortion clinic." NBC News' Danny Cevallos reports. July 15, 2022

