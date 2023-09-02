Texas bans gender-affirming care for transgender youth

- Now Playing
Texas bans gender-affirming care for transgender youth02:49
- UP NEXT
Why does Oklahoma have so many lesbian bars?07:11
Georgia school district cites sexual content in new book ban01:46
California store owner shot over Pride flag displayed in shop03:29
Georgia teacher fired for reading book about gender identity to students01:43
17-year-old pleads not guilty to murder of dancer O’Shae Sibley02:04
Mississippi library pulls LGBTQ+ graphic novel01:49
Examining the national conservative network behind heated school board meetings05:59
Pope says Church is ‘open to everyone,’ including gay community01:48
Florida bans AP Psychology course due to its LGBTQ content04:10
Florida schools drop AP Psychology course over LGBTQ+ content01:39
Veteran says VA denied fertility treatment due to same-sex marital status03:08
Heart doctor leaves Louisiana over state’s anti-LGBTQ laws02:52
LGBTQ+ children participate in Pride summer camp in New York03:35
Neo-Nazi protesters target Wisconsin Pride event01:37
Fatal New York stabbing investigated as possible hate crime01:49
More than 100 trans men enter Italian pageant after contest bans trans women03:29
Virginia school board meeting on transgender policies ends in chaos01:49
Video shows L.A. deputy's violent arrest of transgender man01:47
Jacksonville Jaguars coach comes out as gay03:01
- Now Playing
Texas bans gender-affirming care for transgender youth02:49
- UP NEXT
Why does Oklahoma have so many lesbian bars?07:11
Georgia school district cites sexual content in new book ban01:46
California store owner shot over Pride flag displayed in shop03:29
Georgia teacher fired for reading book about gender identity to students01:43
17-year-old pleads not guilty to murder of dancer O’Shae Sibley02:04
Play All