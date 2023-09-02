IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Texas bans gender-affirming care for transgender youth

Texas bans gender-affirming care for transgender youth

After months of protests and pushback, the Texas Supreme Court allowed a state law that would prevent transgender minors from accessing gender-affirming care, becoming the largest state to pass the measure. NBC News’ Noah Pransky reports.Sept. 2, 2023

    Texas bans gender-affirming care for transgender youth

