- Now Playing
Texas continues to send migrants by bus to New York City and Washington, D.C.03:47
- UP NEXT
Texas residents fed up with border crackdown02:23
Northeast officials ask for federal help amid migrant influx02:07
Record-breaking two million migrants encountered at U.S. southern border01:32
Poultry plant video shows migrant’s neck pinned down by ICE agent in raid01:35
Texas Gov. Abbott sends buses full of migrants to Washington, D.C. and New York City02:47
Over 300 Haitian migrants landing off Florida key taken in custody01:56
NYC Mayor Eric Adams welcomes asylum seekers bused from Texas01:01
400 migrant families reunited after being separated while crossing illegally into the U.S.01:37
ICE uncovers migrant smuggling stash house in affluent Washington neighborhood04:37
Nearly 100 migrants found in abandoned trailer in southern Mexico00:39
Caravan of Venezuelan migrants heads north through Mexico00:50
Migrant families separated at southern border under Trump-era policy sue government03:17
At least 17 dead after suspected migrant vessel capsizes near the Bahamas04:24
Boat carrying nearly 200 migrants stopped near Florida02:10
Mexico to provide $1.5 billion to help U.S. manage surge of migrants03:15
Death toll rises to 53 in truck smuggling tragedy00:37
Death toll rises to 51 in San Antonio smuggling truck tragedy02:23
Vigil held for victims of San Antonio big rig trailer00:42
Migrant deaths in Texas bring focus to dangerous journey crossing border03:22
- Now Playing
Texas continues to send migrants by bus to New York City and Washington, D.C.03:47
- UP NEXT
Texas residents fed up with border crackdown02:23
Northeast officials ask for federal help amid migrant influx02:07
Record-breaking two million migrants encountered at U.S. southern border01:32
Poultry plant video shows migrant’s neck pinned down by ICE agent in raid01:35
Texas Gov. Abbott sends buses full of migrants to Washington, D.C. and New York City02:47
Play All