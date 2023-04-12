IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Texas county plans to close entire library system rather than un-ban books

05:49

Llano County, Texas, is threatening to shut down its entire public library system rather than bring back banned books after a judge ordered them to do so. NBC’s Aaron Gilchrist has more on the culture war of these books ahead of a special meeting that will decide whether to close down the county’s libraries. April 12, 2023

