IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How small businesses are dealing with inflation

    03:44

  • Donald Trump Jr. testifies before Jan. 6 committee 

    02:41

  • Secy. Blinken tests positive for Covid

    01:03

  • Women could face numerous health risks if Roe v. Wade is overturned

    03:37

  • Biden on Roe v. Wade: 'What are the next things that are going to be attacked?'

    01:48
  • Now Playing

    Texas Democratic candidate attacks incumbent Rep. Cuellar over anti-abortion stance

    03:45
  • UP NEXT

    Could the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade change the final ruling?

    03:38

  • How the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade leak is dividing public opinion

    03:36

  • Gen-Z organization takes to social media to shut down anti-abortion websites

    03:02

  • Some Ukrainians evacuate Mariupol steel plant as E.U. announces new sanctions on Russia

    05:23

  • How lawmakers are reacting to the Supreme Court’s leaked Roe v. Wade draft ruling

    07:04

  • Supreme Court confirms leak of draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade

    03:39

  • Americans react to Roe v. Wade opinion leak

    08:35

  • Bill Gates opens up about divorce and infidelity accusations 

    04:50

  • Amber Heard's personal nurse testifies in defamation trial

    03:23

  • Uber driver's kindness goes viral after helping influencer who was robbed

    02:04

  • Murder of young woman sparks outrage against Mexican gender violence crisis

    03:45

  • Ryan wins Ohio Senate nomination, DeWine nominee for governor, NBC News projects

    04:42

  • How overturning Roe v. Wade would affect access to abortions

    02:15

  • What’s next in process for draft opinion to overturn Roe V. Wade

    01:50

NBC News NOW

Texas Democratic candidate attacks incumbent Rep. Cuellar over anti-abortion stance

03:45

Texas is among 13 states that are set to enact so-called abortion “trigger laws” if the Supreme Court rules against Roe v. Wade which would ban all abortions in the state except to save the life of a mother and would make performing the procedure a felony. NBC News’ Garrett Haake explains how Texas lawmakers are reacting to the Supreme Court’s leaked draft ruling and how it could impact an upcoming runoff election in San Antonio.  May 4, 2022

  • How small businesses are dealing with inflation

    03:44

  • Donald Trump Jr. testifies before Jan. 6 committee 

    02:41

  • Secy. Blinken tests positive for Covid

    01:03

  • Women could face numerous health risks if Roe v. Wade is overturned

    03:37

  • Biden on Roe v. Wade: 'What are the next things that are going to be attacked?'

    01:48
  • Now Playing

    Texas Democratic candidate attacks incumbent Rep. Cuellar over anti-abortion stance

    03:45

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All