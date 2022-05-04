Texas Democratic candidate attacks incumbent Rep. Cuellar over anti-abortion stance

Texas is among 13 states that are set to enact so-called abortion “trigger laws” if the Supreme Court rules against Roe v. Wade which would ban all abortions in the state except to save the life of a mother and would make performing the procedure a felony. NBC News’ Garrett Haake explains how Texas lawmakers are reacting to the Supreme Court’s leaked draft ruling and how it could impact an upcoming runoff election in San Antonio. May 4, 2022