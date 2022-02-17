Texas files lawsuit against Biden administration over transportation mask mandate
Texas has filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration and the CDC over the enforcement of a federal transportation mask mandate just one month before it is set to expire. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian breaks down why Texas is arguing against mask mandates and the significance of challenging a federal mandate. Feb. 17, 2022
