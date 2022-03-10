Texas flagged 27,000 mail ballots for rejection during primary

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Texas flagged 27,000 mail ballots for rejection during primary00:51
Texas flagged more than 27,000 mail ballots for rejection in their state primary after new election rules had been put in place. NBC's Jane Timm has details.March 10, 2022
