IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Texas girl found in North Carolina man's shed after alleged online grooming

    03:46
  • UP NEXT

    Woman scammed in 'virtual kidnapping' ploy

    03:38

  • Jussie Smollett's alleged accomplices speak out in new interview

    03:13

  • Florida man's wrongful 400-year prison sentence overturned

    01:53

  • Family of Mississippi Black man suspect white men murdered him

    02:25

  • Ex-boyfriend arrested in Chicago woman's fatal stabbing

    01:26

  • Trump slams Ron DeSantis in Iowa amid ongoing legal troubles

    03:55

  • North Carolina man arrested for alleged kidnapping of 13-year-old Texas girl

    01:43

  • Convicted terrorist sentenced to life in prison for 2017 driving rampage that killed eight 

    03:14

  • Trump fires off social media rants as possible criminal indictment lies ahead

    02:56

  • At least eight dead in San Diego after suspected smuggling boats capsize, authorities say

    01:30

  • Long Island stepmom convicted in death of 8-year-old forced to sleep in freezing garage

    02:26

  • Slavery law used to rule frozen embryos can be considered property

    02:04

  • 11 East Cleveland police officers indicted for unlawful conduct

    01:39

  • Alex Murdaugh’s legal team appeals his murder convictions

    03:15

  • ‘I waited a long time for this day’: Wrongfully convicted man freed in Brooklyn

    01:47

  • Kentucky man dies in police custody

    01:45

  • Bodycam footage shows fatal Utah police shooting

    01:47

  • Who could face charges in case of Virginia 6-year-old who shot teacher?

    04:27

  • Three LAPD officers hospitalized after shooting

    00:28

NBC News NOW

Texas girl found in North Carolina man's shed after alleged online grooming

03:46

After a 13-year-old girl disappeared in Texas, police discovered that she had been communicating with a 34-year-old man online. NBC’s Valerie Castro reports on how that digital footprint led them right to the suspect in North Carolina. March 15, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Texas girl found in North Carolina man's shed after alleged online grooming

    03:46
  • UP NEXT

    Woman scammed in 'virtual kidnapping' ploy

    03:38

  • Jussie Smollett's alleged accomplices speak out in new interview

    03:13

  • Florida man's wrongful 400-year prison sentence overturned

    01:53

  • Family of Mississippi Black man suspect white men murdered him

    02:25

  • Ex-boyfriend arrested in Chicago woman's fatal stabbing

    01:26

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All