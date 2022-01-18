Texas hospital develops virtual ICU amid Covid surge

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
As hospitals around the country become overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients and staffing shortages, one Texas hospital has developed a “virtual” ICU to handle the increased volume. NBC News’ Ellison Barber has the details.
