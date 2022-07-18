IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Texas lawmaker: Uvalde report, bodycam footage show that officers 'should have done more'

    04:02
  • Now Playing

    Texas House report: Officers in Uvalde 'failed to adhere to their active shooter training'

    05:18
  • UP NEXT

    Biden hoping to rebuild ties with Palestinian leaders during Middle East trip

    03:07

  • 'Gallery Group' of lawmakers trapped during Jan. 6 reflect on hearings on Capitol riot

    04:13

  • Biden pays tribute to Shireen Abu Akleh during visit to Bethlehem

    01:13

  • Biggest takeaways from Biden's meetings with Israel during Middle East trip

    06:21

  • Europe hit with sweltering heat and extreme temperatures

    03:35

  • Source: Trump tried to call White House support staffer who was speaking with Jan. 6 panel

    03:56

  • Which prices are rising the most as inflation hits 41 year high

    03:57

  • Background checks piloted on Tinder expand to Match, other dating apps

    00:28

  • Hong Kong to require people to wear tracking bracelets during Covid-19 quarantine

    00:20

  • Euro reaches equal value to dollar for first time in 20 years

    00:24

  • Blue parrot species thought to be extinct is making a comeback in Brazil

    00:26

  • Twitter says Musk's attempt to terminate deal is 'invalid'

    00:36

  • Beanie Feldstein stepping away from 'Funny Girl' earlier than expected

    00:48

  • Files allege Uber used illegal business practices to expand worldwide

    00:37

  • Food, medicine shortages remain in Cuba one year after massive protests

    03:34

  • U.S. economy added 372,000 jobs in June

    00:56

  • Broadway’s ‘A Strange Loop’ highlights similar experiences despite differences

    03:35

  • Crime takes center stage in Ohio Senate race

    03:31

NBC News NOW

Texas House report: Officers in Uvalde 'failed to adhere to their active shooter training'

05:18

The Texas House committee investigating the Uvalde mass shooting released a preliminary report that determined how over 370 law enforcement officers at Robb Elementary School made "egregiously poor decision making." NBC News' Priscilla Thompson details what's included in the report and how victims' families are reacting to it.July 18, 2022

  • Texas lawmaker: Uvalde report, bodycam footage show that officers 'should have done more'

    04:02
  • Now Playing

    Texas House report: Officers in Uvalde 'failed to adhere to their active shooter training'

    05:18
  • UP NEXT

    Biden hoping to rebuild ties with Palestinian leaders during Middle East trip

    03:07

  • 'Gallery Group' of lawmakers trapped during Jan. 6 reflect on hearings on Capitol riot

    04:13

  • Biden pays tribute to Shireen Abu Akleh during visit to Bethlehem

    01:13

  • Biggest takeaways from Biden's meetings with Israel during Middle East trip

    06:21

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All