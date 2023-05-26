IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Texas House to vote on impeachment of AG Ken Paxton

04:04

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton spoke out as the state House is set to vote on his impeachment. He said, "every politician who supports this deceitful impeachment attempt will inflict lasting damage on the credibility of the Texas House." May 26, 2023

