    Texas judge strikes down Obamacare provisions requiring insurers cover preventative care

A federal judge in Texas struck down part of Obamacare that required insurers to cover screenings for breast cancer, Type 2 diabetes, and some STDs including drugs that prevent HIV infections. The Biden administration will most likely appeal however, the ruling goes into effect immediately. NBC’s Mike Memoli reports. March 31, 2023

