    Texas judge suspends FDA's approval of abortion pill

NBC News NOW

Texas judge suspends FDA's approval of abortion pill

04:10

A federal judge in Texas has halted the FDA’s approval of the abortion pill mifepristone which won’t take effect for seven days in order to give the government time to appeal. NBC’s Dasha Burns has the latest. April 8, 2023

