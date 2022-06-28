IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Texas law banning abortion temporarily blocked by court

    02:01
  • UP NEXT

    Experts warn fights among states unlike anything since Civil War

    03:12

  • 'A moment of crisis': HHS Secy. Becerra discusses response after Roe v. Wade is overturned

    01:15

  • Planned Parenthood: U.S. faces ‘public health crisis’ after Roe v. Wade ruling

    05:11

  • Biden faces calls for White House response to Roe v. Wade ruling as G-7 summit wraps up

    04:07

  • Biden administration grappling with Roe v. Wade fallout

    02:54

  • Political divide deepens across states following Roe v. Wade reversal

    02:35

  • House Democrats push Biden for abortion action: ‘We are not done fighting’

    05:08

  • How the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade could impact midterm elections

    02:18

  • Breaking down the historic and legal significance of overturning Roe v. Wade

    04:28

  • Young adults react to Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade on social media

    03:25

  • Some protests turn violent in wake of abortion ruling

    02:04

  • World leaders react to Roe v. Wade ruling amid G-7 summit on war in Ukraine

    04:35

  • Senators Warren, Smith call on Biden to declare ‘public health emergency’

    03:45

  • How could the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade could impact other landmark rulings?

    03:25

  • How the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade is dividing Americans

    04:54

  • Mika: Despite their flaws, Democrats are the last, best hope against fascism

    03:28

  • What impact will abortion ruling have on the midterm elections?

    02:45

  • Contraception, birth control in spotlight after abortion decision

    02:16

  • Fallout grows over controversial Supreme Court abortion decision

    02:42

NBC News NOW

Texas law banning abortion temporarily blocked by court

02:01

In response to a recently filed lawsuit, a judge granted a temporary restraining order to block a pre-Roe v. Wade abortion ban in Texas. NBC News’ Chloe Atkins reports on how patients will be impacted and what abortion access within the state could look like this summer.June 28, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Texas law banning abortion temporarily blocked by court

    02:01
  • UP NEXT

    Experts warn fights among states unlike anything since Civil War

    03:12

  • 'A moment of crisis': HHS Secy. Becerra discusses response after Roe v. Wade is overturned

    01:15

  • Planned Parenthood: U.S. faces ‘public health crisis’ after Roe v. Wade ruling

    05:11

  • Biden faces calls for White House response to Roe v. Wade ruling as G-7 summit wraps up

    04:07

  • Biden administration grappling with Roe v. Wade fallout

    02:54

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All