IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Texas man saves stranger's life through liver donation

    02:19
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Video shows 7-foot mako shark jump onto fishing boat in Maine

    01:06

  • Patagonia founder gives company away, directs profits to fight climate change

    01:28

  • Biden discusses future of electric vehicles at Detroit auto show

    01:43

  • EXCLUSIVE: Reality Winner discusses FBI search of Mar-a-Lago

    02:10

  • Brett Favre’s text messages reveal new details on Mississippi welfare funds scandal

    02:06

  • Two largest railroad unions close to strike

    02:38

  • Michigan woman ‘shocked’ after ‘radicalized’ father fatally shot by police after killing wife

    01:32

  • R. Kelly found guilty on six counts of child pornography

    01:57

  • Attorney and TV legal analyst Page Pate drowns off Georgia coast

    01:39

  • Video shows Colorado deputy shoot man to death after call for help

    02:31

  • Brett Favre's newly released texts shed light on role in Mississippi welfare scandal

    02:27

  • Defense abruptly rests in trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz

    01:49

  • New details emerge in Northeastern University package blast

    01:15

  • EPA will investigate Jackson water crisis as 6-week boil water advisory continues

    05:09

  • Note inside exploding package at Northeastern allegedly criticized Mark Zuckerberg, VR technology

    03:05

  • 'This stuff is poison': Teen fatally overdoses at Hollywood high school

    02:12

  • One injured when package explodes at Northeastern University

    01:08

  • Nancy Pelosi signs book of condolence following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

    00:37

  • Package detonates on Northeastern University campus, injures employee

    00:56

NBC News NOW

Texas man saves stranger's life through liver donation

02:19

NBC News’ Tom Llamas has the story of one Texas man who went under the knife, giving over half of his liver to a complete stranger and gaining a new friend in the process. Sept. 15, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Texas man saves stranger's life through liver donation

    02:19
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Video shows 7-foot mako shark jump onto fishing boat in Maine

    01:06

  • Patagonia founder gives company away, directs profits to fight climate change

    01:28

  • Biden discusses future of electric vehicles at Detroit auto show

    01:43

  • EXCLUSIVE: Reality Winner discusses FBI search of Mar-a-Lago

    02:10

  • Brett Favre’s text messages reveal new details on Mississippi welfare funds scandal

    02:06

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All