IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Amber Heard faces first day of cross examination in defamation trial

    03:32

  • Remembering those lost in Buffalo shooting

    01:59
  • Now Playing

    Texas manhunt continues for convicted murderer who escaped from transport bus 

    02:06
  • UP NEXT

    A closer look at 'great replacement' white supremacy ideology allegedly cited by Buffalo shooter

    02:01

  • Heard clarifies makeup use, explains how she covered bruises after Depp’s alleged attacks

    05:29

  • Parishioners hog-tie gunman during California church shooting

    01:23

  • Amber Heard: ‘I would have to resort to reactively hitting’ Johnny Depp in defense

    03:34

  • Chicago to enforce curfew after Millennium Park shooting

    01:02

  • Amber Heard expected to face cross-examination from Johnny Depp’s lawyers

    03:11

  • Churchgoers in California detain gunman in deadly attack

    00:34

  • WNBA player Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended one month

    02:51

  • Violence erupts at funeral for Palestinian journalist killed covering Israeli military raid

    02:41

  • Three charged in death of child during exorcism at backyard church

    02:21

  • U.S. cities face challenges when using violence interrupters to fight crime

    03:35

  • Washington deputy shoots 19-year-old who fled traffic stop

    01:49

  • North Carolina road rage shooting caught on camera

    01:25

  • 'Worst Cooks' winner convicted of beating 3-year-old to death

    02:02

  • Prosecutors: Kidnapping suspects attempted to take baby multiple times

    01:26

  • Former Florida deputy acquitted after slamming teen to floor

    02:12

  • Former Las Vegas mayor speaks on bodies found in Lake Mead after speculation of mob ties

    02:05

NBC News NOW

Texas manhunt continues for convicted murderer who escaped from transport bus 

02:06

At least seven different law enforcement agencies are involved in a Texas manhunt for convicted murderer, Gonzalo Lopez, who is serving back-to-back life sentences. NBC News’ Steven Romo explains how Lopez escaped custody while on a transport bus after stabbing the driver.  May 17, 2022

  • Amber Heard faces first day of cross examination in defamation trial

    03:32

  • Remembering those lost in Buffalo shooting

    01:59
  • Now Playing

    Texas manhunt continues for convicted murderer who escaped from transport bus 

    02:06
  • UP NEXT

    A closer look at 'great replacement' white supremacy ideology allegedly cited by Buffalo shooter

    02:01

  • Heard clarifies makeup use, explains how she covered bruises after Depp’s alleged attacks

    05:29

  • Parishioners hog-tie gunman during California church shooting

    01:23

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All