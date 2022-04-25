Texas mother Melissa Lucio granted stay of execution, case to be reviewed

- Now Playing
Texas mother Melissa Lucio granted stay of execution, case to be reviewed03:39
- UP NEXT
Elon Musk reaches deal to buy Twitter02:32
Workers at second Staten Island Amazon facility set to hold union vote05:15
Twitter's board considering Elon Musk’s $46.5 billion offer, according to reports00:29
Social media rallies behind Johnny Depp in defamation trial03:56
Biden’s 'Uniting for Ukraine’ program to admit Ukrainian refugees begins03:35
Sec. of State Blinken and Defense Sec. Austin meet with President Zelenskyy in Kyiv07:53
New technology may store captured carbon dioxide in concrete03:54
Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust03:50
Florida dentist charged with murder for allegedly hiring hitmen to kill ex-brother-in-law02:51
Dow drops more than 980 points making it worst day since 202002:26
Former Honduran president extradited to face charges in U.S.03:34
Republicans and Democrats join efforts to stop execution of Melissa Lucio05:31
Number of Cuban migrants to U.S. expected to increase as Biden lifts Title 4204:01
DeSantis signs bill ending Disney’s self-governing status in Florida03:31
McCarthy: Trump said he had 'some responsibility' for Capitol riot05:43
Marjorie Taylor Greene testifies in court over challenge to re-election bid02:26
Former president of Honduras faces corruption charges in U.S.00:19
Former President Trump to campaign for Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance03:07
Justice Department probes environmental racism of wastewater crisis in rural Alabama04:48
- Now Playing
Texas mother Melissa Lucio granted stay of execution, case to be reviewed03:39
- UP NEXT
Elon Musk reaches deal to buy Twitter02:32
Workers at second Staten Island Amazon facility set to hold union vote05:15
Twitter's board considering Elon Musk’s $46.5 billion offer, according to reports00:29
Social media rallies behind Johnny Depp in defamation trial03:56
Biden’s 'Uniting for Ukraine’ program to admit Ukrainian refugees begins03:35
Play All