Texas parent speaks on Gov. Abbott’s push for investigations into gender-affirming care
14:11
LGBTQ youth are the targets of more state laws with gender-affirming care provided to trans kids at the center of the controversy. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson speaks with a Texas parent of a transgender child as Governor Greg Abbott issued a directive to conduct child abuse investigations into the parents who seek the care for their children. March 8, 2022
Now Playing
Texas parent speaks on Gov. Abbott’s push for investigations into gender-affirming care
14:11
UP NEXT
WNBA star Brittney Griner still detained in Russia as war escalates
02:36
Russia reportedly using weapons in Ukraine that may violate international law
02:31
At least 700 Indian students are stuck in eastern Ukraine
02:53
Ukrainian Parliament member on Russian invasion: 'It’s a real hell'
02:22
Americans collect and ship supplies overseas for Ukrainian refugees