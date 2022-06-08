IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Armed man arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh's house

  • Parents of Uvalde school shooting victim testify at House gun violence hearing

  • Uvalde student recalls what she saw during school shooting in video for House hearing

  • ‘Your thoughts and prayers are not enough’: Mother of Buffalo shooting survivor testifies before Congress

    Texas pediatrician who treated Uvalde victims testifies on need for gun reform

    Documentary shows how women ran underground abortion network before Roe v. Wade ruling

  • Death toll expected to rise after Iran trail derailment

  • Breaking down primary results from California and six other states

  • Family sues Meta over preteen girl’s 'addictive' use of Instagram

  • Bruce Springsteen joins Coldplay for surprise appearance at MetLife Stadium

  • New Orleans police see rise in 'stunt driving' incidents

  • Thousands join migrant caravan moving through Mexico to U.S. border

  • 12-year-old allegedly robs Michigan gas station clerk at gunpoint

  • Texas candidate in race with razor-thin margin asks for ballots to be recounted

  • Pentagon investigates whether American service member attacked U.S. base in Syria

  • Principal Recovery Network helps schools recover after experiencing gun violence

  • FDA advisers vote in favor of authorizing Novavax Covid vaccine

  • Proud Boys members charged with seditious conspiracy

  • Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley faces first primary challenge in 40 years

  • St. Louis Mayor: ‘We have to get guns off our streets. Period.’

NBC News NOW

Texas pediatrician who treated Uvalde victims testifies on need for gun reform

Dr. Roy Guerrero, a Texas pediatrician who treated victims of the Uvalde school shooting at Robb Elementary School testified before Congress about his experience that day. Guerrero explained that he is a former student of Robb Elementary School and emotionally spoke about the need for gun reform.June 8, 2022

