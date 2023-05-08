IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Texas police charge Brownsville car ramming suspect with manslaughter

01:05

A Brownsville, Texas, man has been charged with eight counts of manslaughter after his car crashed into 18 people near a migrant center, killing eight. The suspect was identified George Alvarez and police are still investigating if the crash was intentional.May 8, 2023

