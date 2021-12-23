Texas police search for missing 3-year-old Afghan refugee
02:42
Share this -
copied
Authorities in Texas are searching for 3-year-old Lina Sardar Khil who went missing from a San Antonio playground at an apartment complex. According to the San Antonio Center for Refugee Services, Khil's family are Afghan refugees who came to the U.S. in 2019. NBC News' Maura Barrett has the latest.Dec. 23, 2021
Now Playing
Texas police search for missing 3-year-old Afghan refugee
02:42
UP NEXT
Officials confirm seven people died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Minnesota home
05:13
Growing outrage over truck driver’s 110-year sentence in deadly collision
01:30
How flight crews prep planes with no time to waste during travel rush
02:11
California governor announces all health care workers required to get booster shot
01:31
Kentucky police recommend additional training, tracking of warrants after Breonna Taylor shooting