Texas police thwart potential shooting at high school football game

A Texas community is relieved after the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office say they acted on a tip regarding a potentially catastrophic deadly shooting at a high school football game. NBC News’ Maura Barrett reports on how two 18-year-old suspects are now facing state and possible felony charges. Sept. 22, 2022

