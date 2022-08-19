IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Texas school district pulls Bible and diary of Anne Frank off shelves

Texas school district pulls Bible and diary of Anne Frank off shelves

One Texas school district is pulling books off shelves including the Bible and the diary of Anne Frank. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports on the growing debate as parents are left outraged and confused over the district’s latest move.Aug. 19, 2022

