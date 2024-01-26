IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Texas school faces trial after punishment of Black student over his hair

    02:56
  • UP NEXT

    Heavy rain slams the south as millions are under flood alerts

    01:58

  • Alabama to carry out execution of man with use of nitrogen gas

    06:47

  • One dead after stolen plane crashes along Texas-Oklahoma border

    01:23

  • Watch: Illinois deputy delivers DoorDash order after driver gets arrested

    01:06

  • How party delegates decide nominees for president after caucuses and primaries

    05:19

  • Man accused of stalking Taylor Swift held in custody after multiple arrests

    04:08

  • Testimony begins in trial of mother charged in school shooting committed by son

    01:41

  • Alabama set to execute man with first use of nitrogen gas

    02:44

  • Florida university students protest closure of diversity offices

    01:28

  • Inside the alarming trend of 'swatting'

    04:18

  • Testimony begins in case against Michigan school shooter's mother

    02:16

  • Florida deputy fatally shoots 81-year-old woman

    01:28

  • Consumer spending fuels better than expected economic growth

    02:11

  • Woman dies after eating mislabeled cookies containing peanuts

    02:07

  • Teen murder suspect escapes custody en route to Philadelphia hospital

    02:12

  • FDA issues warning about supplements with tianeptine

    02:54

  • Minnesota trooper charged in fatal shooting of Black driver during traffic stop

    02:46

  • Migrants shelter inside Boston's Logan International Airport

    02:48

  • 3 Chiefs fans found dead after gathering at friend's home

    03:56

NBC News NOW

Texas school faces trial after punishment of Black student over his hair

02:56

A school district in Texas is headed to a trial after they punished a Black high school student over his hair. The school claims that the student's hair style violates the dress code policy, but the family claims that the punishment is a violation of the CROWN act. Jan. 26, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Texas school faces trial after punishment of Black student over his hair

    02:56
  • UP NEXT

    Heavy rain slams the south as millions are under flood alerts

    01:58

  • Alabama to carry out execution of man with use of nitrogen gas

    06:47

  • One dead after stolen plane crashes along Texas-Oklahoma border

    01:23

  • Watch: Illinois deputy delivers DoorDash order after driver gets arrested

    01:06

  • How party delegates decide nominees for president after caucuses and primaries

    05:19
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All