Texas school faces trial after punishment of Black student over his hair

- Now Playing
Texas school faces trial after punishment of Black student over his hair02:56
- UP NEXT
Heavy rain slams the south as millions are under flood alerts01:58
Alabama to carry out execution of man with use of nitrogen gas06:47
One dead after stolen plane crashes along Texas-Oklahoma border01:23
Watch: Illinois deputy delivers DoorDash order after driver gets arrested01:06
How party delegates decide nominees for president after caucuses and primaries05:19
Man accused of stalking Taylor Swift held in custody after multiple arrests04:08
Testimony begins in trial of mother charged in school shooting committed by son01:41
Alabama set to execute man with first use of nitrogen gas02:44
Florida university students protest closure of diversity offices01:28
Inside the alarming trend of 'swatting'04:18
Testimony begins in case against Michigan school shooter's mother02:16
Florida deputy fatally shoots 81-year-old woman01:28
Consumer spending fuels better than expected economic growth02:11
Woman dies after eating mislabeled cookies containing peanuts02:07
Teen murder suspect escapes custody en route to Philadelphia hospital02:12
FDA issues warning about supplements with tianeptine02:54
Minnesota trooper charged in fatal shooting of Black driver during traffic stop02:46
Migrants shelter inside Boston's Logan International Airport02:48
3 Chiefs fans found dead after gathering at friend's home03:56
- Now Playing
Texas school faces trial after punishment of Black student over his hair02:56
- UP NEXT
Heavy rain slams the south as millions are under flood alerts01:58
Alabama to carry out execution of man with use of nitrogen gas06:47
One dead after stolen plane crashes along Texas-Oklahoma border01:23
Watch: Illinois deputy delivers DoorDash order after driver gets arrested01:06
How party delegates decide nominees for president after caucuses and primaries05:19
Play All