NBC News NOW

Texas school shooting reignites lawmakers’ debate over gun control

05:38

The mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school that killed at least 19 children and two teachers has reignited the fierce debate over gun control among lawmakers in Washington. NBC News’ Allie Raffa breaks down how lawmakers from both sides of aisle are responding to the latest school shooting and whether any legislation could be introduced to address the shooting.  May 25, 2022

