NBC News NOW

Texas teacher caught on camera making racist comments by students

03:20

In Austin, Texas, a white teacher was caught on camera telling his middle school students, some of them Black, that he believes his race is “superior.” NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz reports on how that school district recently announced that the teacher no longer works there as their community comes to terms with the disturbing video. Nov. 15, 2022

