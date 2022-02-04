Texas teen raises $30,000 for hospital that treated her cancer
A Texas teenager who was diagnosed with a brain tumor at the age of 12 decided to give back to the nurses and doctors who helped her recover and raised over $30,000 for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Maddie Barber and her father join News NOW to share her story and how she managed to raise so much money.Feb. 4, 2022
