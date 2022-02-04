IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Texas teen raises $30,000 for hospital that treated her cancer

    Oprah announces new cast of 'The Color Purple' musical film

  • Four of Boris Johnson's top aides quit amid Covid lockdown parties scandal

  • Biden reveals details of U.S. military raid in Syria, death of ISIS leader

  • Biden administration to boost at-home Covid tests as cases decline nationwide

  • California couple rescued after being trapped inside cabin for nearly 2 months

  • U.S. accuses Russia of disinformation campaign as pretext for invasion of Ukraine

  • U.S. Figure Skating Director of Diversity speaks on inclusion in the sport

  • Pfizer-BioNTech co-founders give exclusive look into creation of Covid-19 vaccine

  • U.S. Olympian to become new dad while competing in Winter Games

  • Sarah Palin’s defamation trial against New York Times begins

  • New bodycam video shows investigation of missing Colorado mother

  • Activists: ‘livid’ ex-officer who killed Laquan McDonald released early

  • Manchin: 'Build Back Better' is dead, certain provisions could live on

  • U.S. hospitals recruit nurses from foreign countries to fill staff shortages

  • Parents of Michigan school shooter seen blowing kisses in court

  • One dead, four wounded in shooting on California Greyhound bus

  • Fort Bragg troops gear up for Eastern Europe deployment

  • How the Covid pandemic has affected national suicide rates and mental health

  • How Cuba is faring with U.S. embargo after 60 years

NBC News NOW

Texas teen raises $30,000 for hospital that treated her cancer

A Texas teenager who was diagnosed with a brain tumor at the age of 12 decided to give back to the nurses and doctors who helped her recover and raised over $30,000 for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Maddie Barber and her father join News NOW to share her story and how she managed to raise so much money.Feb. 4, 2022

