    Texas toddler's huge burger order goes viral

NBC News NOW

Texas toddler's huge burger order goes viral

01:29

A Texas toddler has gone viral after accidentally ordering 31 cheeseburgers through his mother's DoorDash app. May 19, 2022

    Texas toddler's huge burger order goes viral

