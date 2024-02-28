IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Texas wildfire grows into second largest in state history
Feb. 28, 202402:44
  • Now Playing

    Texas wildfire grows into second largest in state history

    02:44
  • UP NEXT

    New bill aims to stop gift card scams

    03:20

  • McConnell's resignation set to reshape Senate leadership

    05:39

  • Florida Man Games showcases skill in police evasion and mechanical alligators

    03:39

  • Democrats warn of potential government shutdown as Biden calls meeting with lawmakers

    02:34

  • Campbellsville University wrestler charged in teammate's murder

    02:29

  • Trump calls on Alabama legislature to protect IVF services

    03:14

  • Person of interest being questioned in Georgia student's death

    02:10

  • A look into the 'sober curious' movement

    03:35

  • ‘We care about each other’: Seniors find community through line dancing

    02:51

  • How to use your iPhone in 'SOS mode' amid AT&T outage

    03:08

  • Family friend charged with capital murder in Audrii Cunningham case

    02:17

  • How the 2024 election could impact health care coverage

    02:20

  • Nearly $1.2 billion canceled in student debt for certain borrowers

    02:14

  • Biden's brother testifies behind closed doors in impeachment probe

    02:58

  • White House lectern honors Black female journalists

    02:55

  • Women see greater health benefits from exercise than men, study finds

    03:03

  • Suspects charged in deadly Chiefs parade shooting

    00:31

  • Ruby Franke sentenced to four consecutive prison terms in child abuse case

    02:11

  • Lil Jon says new meditation album aims to promote health, well-being

    04:26

NBC News NOW

Texas wildfire grows into second largest in state history

02:44

The wildfire in Texas is the second largest in the state’s history. The blaze forced evacuations and triggered power outages leaving more than 10,000 homes and businesses in the dark. No major injuries or fatalities have been reported.Feb. 28, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Texas wildfire grows into second largest in state history

    02:44
  • UP NEXT

    New bill aims to stop gift card scams

    03:20

  • McConnell's resignation set to reshape Senate leadership

    05:39

  • Florida Man Games showcases skill in police evasion and mechanical alligators

    03:39

  • Democrats warn of potential government shutdown as Biden calls meeting with lawmakers

    02:34

  • Campbellsville University wrestler charged in teammate's murder

    02:29
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All