IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Texas woman hospitalized with infection after cosmetic procedure in Mexico

    05:09
  • UP NEXT

    July 4th marked hottest day ever recorded globally

    02:11

  • Twin refugees graduate high school in U.S. after fleeing war in Ukraine

    02:42

  • Understanding UFOs with Dr. Michio Kaku

    07:38

  • Titanic submersible’s apparent implosion being investigated

    03:37

  • Ukraine pleas for more U.S support in the air 

    03:54

  • Debris from missing Titanic submersible found, passengers presumed dead

    04:17

  • Coast Guard speaks on discovery of Titanic submersible debris

    01:35

  • Underwater noise heard amid search for submersible exploring Titanic wreckage

    04:17

  • Deep sea expert discusses search for Titanic submersible

    01:34

  • Surface search area for missing submersible double the size of Connecticut

    01:21

  • Urgent search for submersible exploring Titanic wreck as time ticks away

    03:52

  • China comments on ‘positive’ meeting with Blinken

    00:54

  • Video shows submersible similar to missing Titanic tourist vessel

    00:31

  • Blinken: Meeting with President Xi an ‘important start’ to stabilizing ties between U.S. and China

    00:46

  • Blinken meets with Chinese President Xi in Beijing

    03:52

  • Watch: Joran van der Sloot handed over to U.S. authorities in Peru

    00:38

  • Soccer star Lionel Messi to sign with MSL club Inter Miami

    03:21

  • British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to meet with Biden during U.S. trip

    04:07

  • Beijing accuses U.S. of ‘provocation’ in Navy encounter with Chinese warship

    00:44

NBC News NOW

Texas woman hospitalized with infection after cosmetic procedure in Mexico

05:09

After receiving a full body cosmetic procedure in Matamoros, Mexico, a woman was hospitalized for fungal meningitis, a rare infection that targets the brain and spinal cord. Several other cases of the infection have been tied to clinics in Matamoros, including four Americans who died. NBC News’ Ellison Barber has more. July 7, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Texas woman hospitalized with infection after cosmetic procedure in Mexico

    05:09
  • UP NEXT

    July 4th marked hottest day ever recorded globally

    02:11

  • Twin refugees graduate high school in U.S. after fleeing war in Ukraine

    02:42

  • Understanding UFOs with Dr. Michio Kaku

    07:38

  • Titanic submersible’s apparent implosion being investigated

    03:37

  • Ukraine pleas for more U.S support in the air 

    03:54
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All