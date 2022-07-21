IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Texas youth read banned books at summer camp

06:42

The Austin Public Library alongside side the largest independent book store in Texas sponsors a forum called “Banned Camp” for students who want to read books that have been outlawed by school officials. NBC News’ Sam Brock visited the camp and spoke to Austin's youth about how many of the banned books center around race and human sexuality. July 21, 2022

