The 5G battle between tech and travel explained 

Verizon and AT&T said they will stop some of the planned 5G network rollouts near airports across the U.S. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson reports on the battle between tech and travel after top airline CEOs warn of a potential flight interruption with aircraft technology. Jan. 19, 2022
